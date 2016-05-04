FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AB InBev suffers weak start to year in Brazil
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

AB InBev suffers weak start to year in Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 4 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s top brewer set to buy number two SABMiller, reported lower than expected earnings in the first three months after what it said was one of the most challenging quarters in Brazil in years.

First-quarter core profit (EBITDA) rose by 2.5 percent on a like-for-like basis to $3.46 billion billion, compared with the average forecast in a Reuters poll of $3.73 billion.

The brewer of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona had already cautioned in February that it was likely to have a weak start to the year in Brazil. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
