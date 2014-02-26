FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AB InBev sees return to growth in Brazil, Mexico
February 26, 2014

AB InBev sees return to growth in Brazil, Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, forecast a return to growth of Brazilian and Mexican beer sales this year and improvement in the United States after strong earnings expansion at the end of 2013.

The maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona, said the soccer World Cup would boost sales in Brazil, its second-largest market, and a stronger economy drive both Mexico and its biggest market, the United States.

AB InBev, which sold more than one in five beers drunk worldwide last year, reported a 13 percent like-for-like rise in fourth quarter core profit (EBITDA) to $5.20 billion, above the $4.94 billion average in a Reuters poll.

