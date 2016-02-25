FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AB InBev hikes dividend, sees Brazil, China challenges
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

AB InBev hikes dividend, sees Brazil, China challenges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, hiked its proposed dividend and forecast challenging markets in Brazil and China after fourth-quarter earnings came in below expectations.

The Belgium-based beer maker, which is set to buy next largest rival SABMiller for around $100 billion, raised its dividend to a total of 3.60 euros from 3.00 euro, compared with a market expectation of about 3.30.

The maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois said core profit (EBITDA) for the fourth quarter grew by 6.6 percent on a like-for-like basis to $4.31 billion, against the median forecast in a Reuters poll was $4.73 billion.

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.