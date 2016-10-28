FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
AB InBev cuts guidance due to weak Brazil beer market
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 28, 2016 / 5:20 AM / 10 months ago

AB InBev cuts guidance due to weak Brazil beer market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, reported lower than expected core profit in the third quarter as beer sales declined once again in its second-largest market, Brazil.

The maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois, fresh from its 79 billion pound purchase of SABMiller, said core profit in the third quarter fell by 2 percent to $4.03 billion, compared with the Reuters poll average forecast of $4.43 billion.

"Most of our markets delivered solid volume, revenue and EBITDA results in 3Q16. However, these results were negatively affected by a very weak quarter in Brazil," the company said in a statement on Friday.

The Belgium-based brewer said it no longer expected revenue in Brazil for the full year to be flat and also cut its guidance for net revenue per hectolitre for the company as a whole.

Its previous forecast was for growth ahead of inflation

"Given the weak results in Brazil, we now expect growth in line with inflation," AB InBev said.

The results come after AB InBev extended its global market leadership by buying nearest rival SABMiller for 79 billion pounds ($96.19 billion) earlier this month. However, the figures are purely for the pre-takeover group. ($1 = 0.8213 pounds) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.