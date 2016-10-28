* Q3 core profit $4.03 bln vs Reuters poll $4.43 bln

* Cuts forecast for revenue per hectolitre, Brazil outlook

* Results do not include SABMiller acquisition (Adds Brazil detail)

By Philip Blenkinsop

BRUSSELS, Oct 28 Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, cut its guidance for full-year growth after beer sales declined for a fourth straight quarter in recession-hit Brazil, its second largest market.

The maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois said on Thursday that volumes in Brazil, where AB InBev has two thirds of the market, dropped by 4.1 percent in the July to September period, bringing the decline in the year to date to 6.4 percent.

"Most of our markets delivered solid results. However, these results were negatively impacted by a very weak quarter in Brazil," financial director Felipe Dutra said in a conference call.

The Belgium-based brewer said it no longer expects 2016 revenue in Brazil to be flat and also cut its overall guidance for net revenue per hectolitre.

"Given the weak results in Brazil, we now expect (overall) growth in line with inflation," AB InBev said. Its previous forecast was for growth ahead of inflation.

AB InBev said the performance in Brazil, suffering its worst recession in more than a century, was the result of a tough consumer environment, comparison with good results a year earlier and unfavourable foreign exchange hedges.

Mexico was the company's bright spot, with beer sales up 9.6 percent.

Core profit in the third quarter fell by 2 percent to $4.03 billion, the company said, below the average forecast of $4.43 billion in a Reuters poll.

The results come after AB InBev extended its global market leadership by buying nearest rival SABMiller for 79 billion pounds ($96.2 billion) this month. However, the figures are purely for the pre-takeover group.

Yet the weakness in Brazil highlights the company's need to look for new markets with high growth potential. The takeover of SABMiller adds countries in Latin America, such as Colombia and Peru, and takes it into Africa for the first time.

AB InBev also announced that it would pay an interim dividend of 1.60 euros per share, the same as in 2015. ($1 = 0.8213 pounds) (Editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek and David Goodman)