MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRUSSELS May 4 Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, reported a lower than expected profit in the first quarter as earnings slipped in the United States and fell sharply in Brazil, its two largest markets.
The brewer of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona, which makes more than a quarter of the world's beer, said on Thursday its core profit was $4.81 billion, lower than the $4.88 billion average forecast in a Reuters poll.
TOKYO, May 15 Toshiba Corp said on Monday it expects a net profit of 50 billion yen ($440 million) in the current business year to next March, a turnaround from an estimated loss of 950 billion yen in the year just ended.
SINGAPORE, May 15 Shares in Singapore Post fell as much as 6 percent on Monday to their lowest in more than a year after the firm said it was conducting an in-depth review of an acquisition of a U.S. e-commerce firm for which it took a massive impairment charge.