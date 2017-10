BRUSSELS, April 30 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev , the world’s largest brewer, cut its outlook for full-year growth in Brazil on Tuesday after first-quarter earnings fell short of expectations.

The company, which has a two-third share of the Brazilian beer market, said it now expected volumes there to be either flat or down by a low single-digit percentage. It had previously forecast low to mid-single digit growth.