Abiomed beats fraud lawsuit as court encourages regulatory dealings

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has thrown out a lawsuit accusing Abiomed Inc of deceiving shareholders about how it marketed its flagship heart pump, and said companies should be encouraged to deal with regulators without having to fear that such dealings could lead to securities fraud claims.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston said on Feb. 6 that shareholders did not show that Abiomed illegally concealed “widespread off-label market promotion” of its Impella Recover LP 2.5 pump, even as it was addressing a Food and Drug Administration probe into such marketing.

