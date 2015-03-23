FDA approves Abiomed's blood pump device

March 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it approved Abiomed Inc’s miniature blood pump system that maintains heart function and circulation during high-risk procedures.

The device, Impella 2.5 System, can be used during angioplasty and stenting, the regulator said on Monday. (1.usa.gov/1xWUGfq)

Angioplasty and stenting are procedures used to re-open arteries in the heart that are blocked due to coronary artery disease. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)