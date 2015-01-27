FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abiomed raises revenue outlook, wins US approval for heart pump
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 27, 2015 / 10:45 PM / 3 years ago

Abiomed raises revenue outlook, wins US approval for heart pump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Abiomed Inc raised its full-year revenue forecast and said it had received U.S. approval for its heart pump, sending its stock soaring 24 percent after-hours.

Abiomed raised its revenue estimate for the year ending March 31 to $223-$226 million from $209-$212 million.

Analysts on average expect $211.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved the company’s heart pump, Impella RP, which helps blood circulation for up to 14 days in patients who develop acute right heart failure following implantation, myocardial infarction, heart transplant, or open-heart surgery. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.