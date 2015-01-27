Abiomed raises revenue outlook, wins US approval for heart pump

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Abiomed Inc raised its full-year revenue forecast and said it had received U.S. approval for its heart pump, sending its stock soaring 24 percent after-hours.

Abiomed raised its revenue estimate for the year ending March 31 to $223-$226 million from $209-$212 million.

Analysts on average expect $211.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved the company’s heart pump, Impella RP, which helps blood circulation for up to 14 days in patients who develop acute right heart failure following implantation, myocardial infarction, heart transplant, or open-heart surgery. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)