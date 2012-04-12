FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Abiomed's heart pump gets EU nod
#Market News
April 12, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Abiomed's heart pump gets EU nod

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Abiomed Inc said European health regulators approved the use of its heart pump in cardiac surgery.

The Danvers, Massachusetts-based company said the device, called Impella cVAD, is expected to be commercially available in Europe by this summer.

The device is intended for use in cardiac surgery for supporting the weakened heart’s left ventricle, which is responsible for pumping oxygen-rich blood from the lungs throughout the body.

Impella cVAD is still not approved in the United States.

Abiomed shares closed at $20.90 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

