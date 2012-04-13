FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Able & Partners agrees to 33 bln yen buy out by AC Corp
April 13, 2012 / 7:00 AM / in 5 years

Japan's Able & Partners agrees to 33 bln yen buy out by AC Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 13 (Reuters) - Japanese Able & Partners Inc , a holding company with real estate operations, said on Friday that it has agreed to be purchased by AC Corp in a deal priced at 33 billion yen ($407 million).

AC Corp, which is owned by Able & Partners’ chairman, will pay 580 yen per Able share in a management buyout from April 16 to May 30.

The announcement came after the close of trade on Friday. Able & Partners shares closed at 432 yen. ($1 = 80.90 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

