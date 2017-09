BRUSSELS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Belgian biotech firm Ablynx has signed a licensing agreement with U.S. group AbbVie for its antibody ALX-0061 which treats inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

Under the terms of the deal, Ablynx will receive an upfront payment of $175 million and may receive additional payments of up to $665 million, the group said on Monday.