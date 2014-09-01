BRIEF-Ablynx signs exclusive license agreement with China's Eddingpharm

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Ablynx Nv :

* Signs exclusive license agreement with Eddingpharm to develop and commercialise its anti-TNFa Nanobody in greater China

* Granting Eddingpharm an exclusive, royalty-bearing license to develop and commercialise Ablynx’s anti-TNFa Nanobody, ozoralizumab (atn-103)

* Will receive an upfront payment of 2 million euro, payable in two tranches

* Entitled to receive development and commercial milestone payments

* Plus tiered, double-digit royalties of up to 20 pct, based on annual net sales of ozoralizumab generated in greater China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: