Belgium's Ablynx triples cooperation deal with Merck & Co
July 22, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

Belgium's Ablynx triples cooperation deal with Merck & Co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 22 (Reuters) - Belgian biotech group Ablynx on Wednesday said it had tripled its research deal with U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co leading to potential milestone payments of about 4 billion euros ($4.38 billion).

Large pharmaceutical groups such as Merck & Co often team up with smaller companies like Ablynx to develop new treatments. A so-called milestone payment is due whenever a programme passes a certain trial phase or clinical tests are successful.

Ablynx, which produces so-called nanobody medicines derived from llama antibodies, said it had expanded its research agreement with Merck & Co by 12 programmes for which it could receive up to 340 million euros each if successful.

The group added it would get a 13 million euro upfront payment for signing the deal expansion. The initial agreement with the U.S. group, signed in February 2014, contained payments of up to 1.7 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
