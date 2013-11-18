FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ablynx investor Sofinnova sells down stake
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 18, 2013 / 12:55 PM / 4 years ago

Ablynx investor Sofinnova sells down stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Belgian biotech group Ablynx said on Monday that Paris-based venture capital firm Sofinnova Partners, which has a 7.02 percent stake in the group, had launched a private placement to sell shares in the company.

Ablynx could not say how large a stake Sofinnova wanted to sell, but based on Monday’s prices, the whole 7.02 percent stake would be worth about 25 million euros ($33.7 million).

The regulator had suspended the group’s shares on Monday, pending the results of the sale.

KBC Securities and Kempen were appointed as joint bookrunners for the placement. ($1 = 0.7421 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.