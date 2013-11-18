Ablynx investor Sofinnova sells down stake

BRUSSELS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Belgian biotech group Ablynx said on Monday that Paris-based venture capital firm Sofinnova Partners, which has a 7.02 percent stake in the group, had launched a private placement to sell shares in the company.

Ablynx could not say how large a stake Sofinnova wanted to sell, but based on Monday’s prices, the whole 7.02 percent stake would be worth about 25 million euros ($33.7 million).

The regulator had suspended the group’s shares on Monday, pending the results of the sale.

KBC Securities and Kempen were appointed as joint bookrunners for the placement. ($1 = 0.7421 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)