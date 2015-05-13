FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Biotech group Ablynx burns cash in first quarter
May 13, 2015

Biotech group Ablynx burns cash in first quarter

BRUSSELS, May 13 (Reuters) - Belgian biotech group Ablynx said it used up more cash than it made in the first quarter, as development costs for its experimental drugs increased, especially its new treatment for rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

Ablynx said it used 12.9 million euros ($14.5 million) in the first quarter and it still had 193.3 million euros of cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet.

The group had a net cash inflow in the same period last year, as it received an upfront payment for a drug development programme with Merck & Co.

It repeated that it expected to use up between 70 and 80 million euros in cash over the course of 2015. The company’s net cash burn last year was 34.1 million euros, excluding proceeds from a private placement.

Ablynx said it expected results for its phase II trial of its rheumatoid arthritis and lupus drug ALX-0061 in the second half of 2016. ($1 = 0.8893 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

