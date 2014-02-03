FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 3, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Ablynx, Merck sign cancer immunotherapy collaboration, licensing agreement

BRUSSELS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Ablynx NV : * Announces worldwide cancer immunotherapy discovery collaboration and licensing agreement with Merck * Collaboration, licensing agreement is focused on the discovery and development of several predefined nanobody candidates * Co will receive an upfront payment of 20 mln euros; up to 10.7 mln euros in research funding during the initial three year * Is eligible to receive development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments on achieved sales threshold * Has ultimate potential to accrue as much as 1.7 bln euros plus tiered royalties

