Ablynx books success with arthritis drug study
#Healthcare
February 13, 2013 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

Ablynx books success with arthritis drug study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Belgian biotech firm Ablynx said a clinical study of its rheumatoid arthritis drug ALX-0061 showed promising results and it was now considering how to further develop the drug, including a partnership deal with a bigger company.

“We are now investigating the various possibilities through which we can progress the development of ALX-0061, including discussions with potential partners and other paths which will allow us to maximise the value of this asset,” Chief Executive Edwin Moses said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ablynx had carried out the study on 37 patients over the course of 24 weeks and said the drug was well-tolerated and showed positive results. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
