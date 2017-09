June 17 (Reuters) - Ablynx Nv

* Ablynx’s anti-vwf nanobody, caplacizumab, achieves clinical proof-of-concept in phase ii titan study

* First-in-class potential with orphan drug status for treatment of acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura

* Proof-of-concept with statistically significant 39% decrease in time to normalisation of platelet count compared to placebo for patients