BRIEF-Ablynx raises 41.7 mln euros through private placement

June 30 (Reuters) - Ablynx Nv

Announces that it has raised 41,720,822 through a private placement of new shares via an accelerated

* Private placement has allowed ablynx to place 4,908,332 new shares with domestic and international institutional investors

* At a price of 8.50 per share, a 5.56% discount to the previous day’s closing price.

* New shares represent 10% of the current number of outstanding shares and will bring the total number of shares after the issue to 53,991,659

* New shares will be admitted to trading on euronext brussels following their issuance, which is expected to take place on 3 july 2014