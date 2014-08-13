BRIEF-Ablynx says awarded 2.1 mln euros grant by Flemish Agency

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Ablynx Nv

* Ablynx : Ablynx awarded EUR 2.1 million grant to support development of novel nanobodies for ocular applications

* Awarded a EUR 2.1 million grant by Flemish Agency for innovation by science and technology to help advance a wholly-owned programme

* Program will explore a novel approach to treatment of diseases of eye by utilising some of unique characteristics of nanobodies

