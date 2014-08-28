BRIEF-Ablynx posts net loss of 6.3 mln stg

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Ablynx Nv :

* Raised 41.7 million euro in a private placement of new shares (accelerated book building procedure, abo)

* H1 revenue growth of 72 pct to 22.2 million euro (2013: 12.9 million euro)

* Net loss for the period reduced by 40 pct to 6.3 million euro (2013: 10.5 million euro)

* Bioavailability study with the anti-il-6r nanobody, alx-0061, partnered with AbbVie, is currently on-going with the results expected in Q4 2014

* Guidance for the net cash burn for FY, excluding the proceeds of the private placement, remains 30-35 million euro