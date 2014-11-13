FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
November 13, 2014 / 6:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ablynx 9-month net loss halves to 9.1 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Ablynx NV :

* Reduced the net loss for the period to 9.1 million euros(2013: 18.9 million euros) first nine months ending 30th September

* Strong financial position with 221.5 million euros in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments (2013: 63.0 million euros)

* More than doubled revenues to 35.2 million euros (2013: 16.7 million euros)

* Expects to start the first-in-infant phase IIA study with the anti-RSV nanobody, ALX-0171, before the end of 2014

* In 2015, the company anticipates various value enhancing events, including: potential proof-of-concept results from the phase IIA study with ALX-0171 in RSV infected infants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
