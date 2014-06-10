FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ABN Amro reorganises its Markets activities
#Financials
June 10, 2014 / 7:02 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-ABN Amro reorganises its Markets activities

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Abn Amro Bank Naamloze Vennootschap

* Increasing regulatory requirements and legislation, changing client needs as well as high technology costsprompted ABN AMRO to conduct a thorough strategic review of Markets, part of Merchant Banking, as previously announced.

* The outcome of the review is that the product and service offering of markets will be more focused and purely client led.

* Markets activities in asia will become subscale and will be closed

* In the Netherlands, markets will further expand the online product offering to commercial clients and the five regional treasury desks (rtd) in the netherlands will be combined into one centralised department

* In Europe, we will explicitly focus and grow the service proposition to energy, commodity and transportation (ect) clients and financial institutions clients in particular

* Markets will remain in the us offering products to ect clients, financial institutions and dutch clients active in the united states. Further company coverage:

