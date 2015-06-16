ABN Amro CEO Zalm sees return on equity of 9-12 pct

June 16 (Reuters) - The chief executive of ABN Amro expects the bank to achieve a long-term return on equity of 9 to 12 percent, he said on Tuesday.

Gerrit Zalm also repeated that he believes the bank, which was nationalized in 2008, is ready to be privatized via an initial public offering of shares.

Zalm was answering questions from members of a parliamentary commission ahead of a full debate over the bank’s future scheduled for June 23. The Dutch government is seeking approval to sell a 25 percent stake in ABN in an IPO tentatively scheduled for later this year. (Reporting By Toby Sterling; editing by Susan Thomas)