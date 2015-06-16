FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ABN Amro CEO Zalm sees return on equity of 9-12 pct
#Financials
June 16, 2015 / 7:57 PM / 2 years ago

ABN Amro CEO Zalm sees return on equity of 9-12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - The chief executive of ABN Amro expects the bank to achieve a long-term return on equity of 9 to 12 percent, he said on Tuesday.

Gerrit Zalm also repeated that he believes the bank, which was nationalized in 2008, is ready to be privatized via an initial public offering of shares.

Zalm was answering questions from members of a parliamentary commission ahead of a full debate over the bank’s future scheduled for June 23. The Dutch government is seeking approval to sell a 25 percent stake in ABN in an IPO tentatively scheduled for later this year. (Reporting By Toby Sterling; editing by Susan Thomas)

