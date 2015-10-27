FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dijsselbloem says ABN Amro listing all but certain to go ahead
October 27, 2015 / 2:46 PM / 2 years ago

Dijsselbloem says ABN Amro listing all but certain to go ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said it would take truly exceptional circumstances to postpone the listing of ABN Amro following Tuesday’s announcement that the once-delayed sale of a first tranche would go ahead this year.

“We have given the green light,” he told RTL Nieuws television. “Only if there were huge setbacks at the bank or on the financial markets then we could of course still delay it... This is the starting shot.”

The sale of the bank, nationalised in 2008 at the height of the financial crisis, was delayed earlier this year after public outrage over management’s decision to award itself a large pay rise. Dijsselbloem said the time was now right for a flotation, and that there was great interest in the bank’s shares.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Adrian Croft

