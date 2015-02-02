FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch state names 14 banks as candidates for ABN Amro listing
February 2, 2015 / 12:41 PM / 3 years ago

Dutch state names 14 banks as candidates for ABN Amro listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 2 (Reuters) - A Dutch state agency said on Monday it had selected 14 domestic and international banks as candidates to oversee a planned stock market listing of ABN Amro bank.

No date has yet been set for ABN Amro to return to the stock market after its nationalisation in 2008.

The list released by the Netherlands Financial Investments agency includes top investment banks such as JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup.

It also includes large Dutch financial institutions ING Bank, Rabobank and ABN Amro itself. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)

