April 2, 2015 / 12:57 PM / 2 years ago

Dutch prime minister sees ABN Amro listing possible in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 2 (Reuters) - The Dutch government still intends to seek a stock market listing for ABN Amro, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday.

Rutte told reporters in The Hague it was “still possible” that ABN Amro’s initial public offering could take place this year.

Last week, Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem postponed a decision over a listing for ABN after a row broke out in politics and media about a proposed salary rise for most of the bank’s top managers.

ABN Amro was nationalised in 2008. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)

