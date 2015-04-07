FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch finance minister says no new time frame for ABN Amro listing
#Financials
April 7, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

Dutch finance minister says no new time frame for ABN Amro listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 7 (Reuters) - Dutch finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday he could not set a time frame for when he will again seek a stock market listing for Dutch bank ABN Amro.

In a letter to parliament, Dijsselbloem said that questions around the bank’s compliance controls and executive pay must be resolved before plans for an initial public offering could be resumed.

Last month, Dijsselbloem cancelled plans to recommend an IPO to parliament amid a public and political outcry about plans to increase salaries for most of the bank’s executives. (Reporting By Toby Sterling. Editing by Jane Merriman)

