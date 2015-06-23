FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch minister says ABN Amro's IPO possible in 2015 but not certain
#Financials
June 23, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

Dutch minister says ABN Amro's IPO possible in 2015 but not certain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 23 (Reuters) - Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday it is not clear whether ABN Amro will be able to have a stock market listing in 2015.

Addressing parliament in a debate over the government’s decision to seek a listing for the nationalised bank, Dijsselbloem said it was still possible the privatization will take place this year.

ABN Amro was nationalised during the 2008 financial crisis. The bank has a book value of 15.6 billion euros. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

