ABN Amro IPO values bank at $17.9 bln
November 20, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

ABN Amro IPO values bank at $17.9 bln

Toby Sterling

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Certificates in the initial public offering (IPO) of ABN Amro IPO-ABN.AS have been valued at 17.75 euros each, the bank said on Friday, and the Dutch state will raise at least 3.3 billion euros ($3.54 billion) in the largest European bank listing since the 2008 financial crisis.

At the IPO price, ABN is valued at around 16.7 billion euros. The Dutch state is selling 20 percent in the privatisation, or 23 percent including an over-allotment option, and intends to sell the rest in tranches.

ABN certificates will begin trading later Friday. ($1 = 0.9328 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling)

