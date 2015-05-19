Dutch government seeks 2015 listing for ABN Amro - minister

AMSTERDAM, May 19 (Reuters) - The Dutch government is still aiming for a stock market listing for nationalised bank ABN Amro this year, finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday.

In his weekly television interview with RTL Nieuws, Dijsselbloem said the bank was ready for an initial public offering (IPO), adding he would discuss the matter with the cabinet. The bank was nationalised in 2008.

Last month Dijsselbloem delayed the bank’s IPO due to concerns over proposed pay raises for bank executives. The pay rises have since been cancelled. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Susan Thomas)