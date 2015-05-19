FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Dutch government seeks 2015 listing for ABN Amro - minister
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 19, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Dutch government seeks 2015 listing for ABN Amro - minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with background, quotes)

By Toby Sterling

AMSTERDAM, May 19 (Reuters) - A stock market listing for nationalised bank ABN Amro is back on the agenda for this year, Dutch finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday.

Dijsselbloem, in a weekly interview with RTL Nieuws, said the bank was ready for an initial public offering (IPO) and that he would discuss the matter with the cabinet.

The bank was nationalised in a 24 billion euro ($26.72 billion) bailout in the 2008 financial crisis to prevent a collapse that could have crippled the Dutch financial system.

In March, Dijsselbloem delayed ABN Amro’s sale due to a public outcry over proposed pay raises for bank executives when thousands of staff had lost their jobs after the bank’s rescue. The proposal to increase salaries of most ABN Amro executive board members by 100,000 euros each has since been scrapped.

Last week, the bank reported first-quarter earnings that showed underlying profit up 44 percent to 543 million euros from the same period a year ago. Its top executive also apologised for the pay rise blunder.

“ABN Amro is now doing much better than all targets, all the goals that we set for it,” Dijsselbloem said in the interview.

He said the apology by Gerrit Zalm was an important and strong signal that the bank had understood public concerns over banking excesses.

Asked whether the bank would be listed, Dijsselbloem said yes. “We are on the way to a listing, indeed.”

He did not set a specific timetable other than that the goal is to have the listing completed this year. He said plans would be presented for parliamentary approval after the cabinet had discussed it.

He said that ABN, which has a book value of 15.6 billion euros, would be sold off in several tranches.

“We’ll be busy with that for a couple of years,” he said.

$1 = 0.8981 euros Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Susan Thomas and Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.