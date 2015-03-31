ABN Amro remuneration committee head resigns over pay row

AMSTERDAM, March 31 (Reuters) - The head of ABN Amro’s remuneration committee resigned on Tuesday over his role in the now rescinded decision to give top management at the state-owned lender large pay rises, the Dutch bank said in a statement.

The pay increases caused a political storm and delayed the bank’s planned privatisation.

ABN Amro said Peter Wakkie, vice-chairman of the supervisory board and chair of the remuneration, selection and nomination committee at the bank, felt particularly responsible for the decision and the commotion that followed.

Dutch finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem had been expected to announce on Friday that the bank, bailed out during the financial crisis, would be privatised but the plans were delayed after the pay increases sparked a public outcry. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; editing by David Clarke)