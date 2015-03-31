FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ABN Amro remuneration committee head resigns over pay row
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 31, 2015 / 3:35 PM / 2 years ago

ABN Amro remuneration committee head resigns over pay row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 31 (Reuters) - The head of ABN Amro’s remuneration committee resigned on Tuesday over his role in the now rescinded decision to give top management at the state-owned lender large pay rises, the Dutch bank said in a statement.

The pay increases caused a political storm and delayed the bank’s planned privatisation.

ABN Amro said Peter Wakkie, vice-chairman of the supervisory board and chair of the remuneration, selection and nomination committee at the bank, felt particularly responsible for the decision and the commotion that followed.

Dutch finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem had been expected to announce on Friday that the bank, bailed out during the financial crisis, would be privatised but the plans were delayed after the pay increases sparked a public outcry. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.