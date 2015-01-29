FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-MOVES-Dutch bank ABN AMRO appoints new UAE country head
January 29, 2015 / 4:16 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Bank’s previous UAE head Rob Broedelet leaves

* Jagdish Hirani takes up role (Adds confirmation of move from bank, quote)

DUBAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Dutch bank ABN AMRO has appointed a new country executive for the United Arab Emirates as the previous head is to leave, the bank told Reuters on Thursday.

Rob Broedelet left this month to take early retirement after 35 years at the bank to start a consultancy working with private equity investors in the Middle East, according to a source familiar with the situation and Broedelet’s LinkedIn page.

He will be replaced by Jagdish Hirani, former managing director of global markets for Asia at the bank, the bank said.

ABN AMRO employs around 100 people in the UAE, where it specialises in commodity trade finance, diamond financing and private banking for high net worth individuals, the source said.

Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Jane Merriman

