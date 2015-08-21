ABN Amro 2Q underlying profits rise ahead of IPO

AMSTERDAM, Aug 21 (Reuters) - ABN Amro IPO-ABN.AS, the Dutch state bank preparing for privatisation, reported a strong rise in underlying second quarter profits as the Netherlands’ economy grew and provisions for bad loans fell.

In a videotaped statement, Chief Executive Officer Gerrit Zalm said the bank, which he said is “on track for a possible listing later this year”, presents investors with a “modest risk profile” and he vowed it would undertake “no adventures” after it returns to market.

Underlying net profit was 600 million euros ($677.4 million), from 322 million euros a year earlier.

ABN’s Tier 1 Capital ratio, a key measure of solvency for banks, is at 14 percent, high by European standards.

Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley are helping ABN prepare for its listing. ($1 = 0.8857 euro) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Anand Basu)