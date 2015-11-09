ABN Amro reports 13 percent rise in 3Q profit ahead of IPO

AMSTERDAM, Nov 9 (Reuters) - ABN Amro IPO-ABN.AS, the nationalised Dutch bank that awaits its initial public offering of shares, on Monday reported a 13 percent rise in profit for the third quarter as the Netherlands’ economy continued to gather steam.

The bank reported underlying net profit of 509 million euros ($548 million), up from 450 million euros in the same period a year earlier.

Book value, the metric widely used in the company’s IPO valuation, rose to 16.1 billion euros.