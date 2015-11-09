FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ABN Amro reports 13 percent rise in 3Q profit ahead of IPO
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 9, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

ABN Amro reports 13 percent rise in 3Q profit ahead of IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 9 (Reuters) - ABN Amro IPO-ABN.AS, the nationalised Dutch bank that awaits its initial public offering of shares, on Monday reported a 13 percent rise in profit for the third quarter as the Netherlands’ economy continued to gather steam.

The bank reported underlying net profit of 509 million euros ($548 million), up from 450 million euros in the same period a year earlier.

Book value, the metric widely used in the company’s IPO valuation, rose to 16.1 billion euros.

$1 = 0.9286 euros Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.