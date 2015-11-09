UPDATE 1-ABN Amro reports 13 percent rise in 3Q profit ahead of IPO

(Adds earnings details, IPO context)

AMSTERDAM, Nov 9 (Reuters) - ABN Amro IPO-ABN.AS, the nationalised Dutch bank that awaits its initial public offering of shares, on Monday reported a 13 percent rise in profit for the third quarter as the Netherlands’ economy continued to gather steam.

The bank reported underlying net profit of 509 million euros ($548 million), up from 450 million euros in the same period a year earlier.

Book value, the metric widely used in the company’s IPO valuation, rose to 16.1 billion euros from 15.9 billion euros at the end of June.

“All in all, the outlook for the Dutch economy and the fact that preparations for the bank’s intended IPO are on track give us confidence in the future,” Chief Executive Officer Gerrit Zalm said in a statement.

ABN derives 80 percent of profits from the Dutch market, which after seven years of zero growth following the 2008 financial crisis is expected to grow 2.4 percent next year.

No date has been set for the IPO, which after the publication of the third-quarter numbers awaits only a final approval from Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem before book-building can commence.

On Oct. 27 the bank and the government agency overseeing the listing said they intended to proceed with the IPO, years in the planning, “subject to market conditions”.

Bankers working on the listing say that given the relative stability of markets, they anticipate receiving the green light this week, likely Tuesday.

The state intends to float 20-30 percent of the bank in the initial tranche. Depending on the exact size, it may be the largest European bank IPO since the 2008 crisis that led to ABN’s nationalisation.