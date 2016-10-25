SINGAPORE/HONG KONG Oct 25 DBS Group Holdings
and Julius Baer Gruppe are weighing bids for
Dutch lender ABN AMRO Group's Asia private banking
business that manages about $20 billion in assets, several
people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
ABN AMRO, which has hired Lazard Ltd to advise on
the possible sale, could also receive preliminary bids from
other wealth managers, the people said, adding the first-round
bids are due in the next few weeks.
The Dutch bank's plan to exit the private banking business
in Asia comes after several such exits by Western firms since
the 2008 financial crisis - hit by pressure to reduce costs at
home, slowing growth in the region and rising compliance costs.
ABN AMRO declined to comment on the sale process, but said
in an emailed statement it had cut more than 20 jobs in Hong
Kong and Singapore in the past few months to make its business
"more efficient".
DBS, Julius Baer and Lazard declined to comment. The sources
did not want to be named as the talks are confidential.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Sam
Holmes)