ABN Amro's CFO Van Dijkhuizen to become new CEO

AMSTERDAM, Nov 8 (Reuters) - ABN Amro said on Tuesday it has chosen Kees van Dijkhuizen as CEO to succeed Gerrit Zalm.

Van Dijkhuizen has served as ABN's CFO since 2013, and helped see the Dutch bank through its privatisation via an initial public offering of shares last year.

Zalm, the former Dutch finance minister who took over ABN in 2009 after its nationalisation, announced in September his intention to step down.

In a statement, ABN said Van Dijkhuizen's appointment would be effective on approval by regulators, which it expects by mid February 2017. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)