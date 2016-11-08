FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
ABN Amro's CFO Van Dijkhuizen to become new CEO
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 8, 2016 / 7:10 PM / 10 months ago

ABN Amro's CFO Van Dijkhuizen to become new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 8 (Reuters) - ABN Amro said on Tuesday it has chosen Kees van Dijkhuizen as CEO to succeed Gerrit Zalm.

Van Dijkhuizen has served as ABN's CFO since 2013, and helped see the Dutch bank through its privatisation via an initial public offering of shares last year.

Zalm, the former Dutch finance minister who took over ABN in 2009 after its nationalisation, announced in September his intention to step down.

In a statement, ABN said Van Dijkhuizen's appointment would be effective on approval by regulators, which it expects by mid February 2017. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.