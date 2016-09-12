ABN Amro: to cut up to 1,375 jobs as part of cost-saving measures

AMSTERDAM, Sept 12 (Reuters) - ABN Amro, the Dutch bank, said on Monday it would cut between 975 and 1,375 jobs as part of cost-saving efforts through 2020 intended to shave 200 million euros ($225 million) off operating costs.

In a note to employees, CEO Gerrit Zalm said the lost jobs would fall in departments across the group's activities, and he couldn't rule out further job losses.

The company employed 22,000 people at the end of 2015. ($1 = 0.8905 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens)