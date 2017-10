AMSTERDAM, May 11 (Reuters) - ABN Amro, the biggest Dutch bank, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings for the first quarter, as bad loans fell.

The company reported underlying profit of 475 million euros ($541 million), down from 543 million euros in the same period a year ago. Analysts polled for Reuters had seen the figure at 423 million euros. ($1 = 0.8788 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)