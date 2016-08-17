FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
ABN Amro's Q2 operating profit rises vs drop expected by analysts
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 17, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

ABN Amro's Q2 operating profit rises vs drop expected by analysts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 17 (Reuters) - ABN Amro on Wednesday reported a better than expected second quarter operating profit of 941 million euros, a 7 percent increase from the same period a year earlier, benefitting from a rebound in the Dutch economy, where the bank does 80 percent of business.

Analysts polled for Thomson Reuters had estimated operating profit of 867 million euros, down from 879 million euros in the same period of 2015.

The company's net profit fell 35 percent to 391 million euros due to a one-off charge on interest rate derivatives. ($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.