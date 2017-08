AMSTERDAM, Nov 16 (Reuters) - ABN Amro Group on Wednesday reported better-than-expected underlying profit of 607 million euros ($652 million) for the third quarter, helped by a growing Dutch economy and fewer bad loans.

Analysts polled for Reuters had forecast the figure at 501 million euros, down from 509 million euros a year ago. ($1 = 0.9303 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)