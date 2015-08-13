FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch official 'regrets' attending JPMorgan dinner
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 13, 2015 / 1:32 PM / 2 years ago

Dutch official 'regrets' attending JPMorgan dinner

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The director of the Dutch government agency that oversees nationalised bank ABN Amro regrets having accepted an invitation to dine in Amsterdam with the head of JPMorgan, Jamie Dimon, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

NLFI director Michael Enthoven, himself a former JPMorgan employee, attended the dinner on June 30 with Dimon and 15 executives and supervisory board members of major Dutch companies and banks.

Formal questions about whether Enthoven’s attendance at the dinner was appropriate had been lodged by a member of Dutch parliament, given that the NLFI was at the time in the process of selecting the banks that would assist in the initial public share offer of ABN Amro, which is planned for later this year.

JPMorgan was at the time competing for the job of ‘global coordinator’ of the listing but lost out to Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, and ABN Amro itself.

In a letter to parliament dated Aug. 13, Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said that Enthoven had not acted in conflict with any rules or norms.

But “Mr. Enthoven indicated in his explanation that, in retrospect, he should have declined the invitation, given the ongoing selection process for the proposed listing of ABN Amro,” Dijsselbloem wrote. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.