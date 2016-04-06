MOVES-ABN AMRO names Zoutendijk as chairman

LONDON, April 6 (IFR) - Dutch retail bank ABN AMRO has appointed Olga Zoutendijk as its new chairman of its supervisory board, making her one of the most senior women in European banking.

ABN had already said Rik van Slingelandt would stand down after its AGM on May 18, and Zoutendijk will then step up from vice-chairman, ABN said on Wednesday.

ABN is majority-owned by the Dutch state. Once a major international bank, it was carved up in a 2007 hostile takeover and then nationalised and bailed out during the 2008 financial crisis. It narrowed its focus, axed jobs and returned to the market last year when the state sold a 20% stake.

Zoutendijk, aged 55 and a Dutch national, has been on the ABN board since July 2014. She began her career in 1986 with Algemene Bank Nederland, one of the main predecessors to ABN AMRO, in its international career bankers programme. She spent 15 years there, including in New York as a client banker to the pharmaceutical industry, in Dublin as deputy CEO of ABN AMRO Ireland, in Sydney as deputy CEO of the bank’s operations there, and in Lisbon as CEO of ABN AMRO Portugal.

Zoutendijk joined Australia’s Westpac in 2001, where she was responsible for its consumer, small business and middle markets segments, and then headed its corporate and institutional banking.

She joined Standard Chartered in 2007 as its head of wholesale banking in Asia and was a member of a number of its regional boards until 2011. (Reporting by Steve Slater)