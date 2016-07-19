FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ABN Amro CEO Zalm to leave early, in 2017 - report
July 19, 2016 / 1:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-ABN Amro CEO Zalm to leave early, in 2017 - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) -

** ABN Amro CEO Gerrit Zalm, 64, plans to step down early and is expected to announce a successor this year, leading Dutch business daily newspaper Financieele Dagblad (FD) reports

** Most likely internal replacement candidate is Chris Vogelzang, an executive board member, says FD, citing anonymous sources

** Zalm's contract was extended by four years in 2014

** Zalm, a former finance minister, took over in 2009 shortly after ABN Amro was nationalised and became CEO in 2010

** ABN Amro relisted on the Euronext stock exchange and has been merged with Fortis. Zalm is ready to hand over control after achieving those goals, the paper said

** ABN Amro declined to comment (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
