FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ABN AMRO names NIBC executive as new CFO
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 1, 2013 / 9:41 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-ABN AMRO names NIBC executive as new CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 1 (Reuters) - ABN AMRO : * CORRECTED-KEES VAN DIJKHUIZEN TO JOIN ABN AMRO AS ITS NEW CFO AS OF JUNE 1

NOT MAY 1 * Rpt-kees van dijkhuizen to join abn amro as its new cfo * Mr Van Dijkhuizen has been Chief Financial Officer at NIBC Bank N.V. since December 2005 and became the company's Vice-Chairman in September 2009 * Prior to his position at NIBC, Kees van Dijkhuizen worked at the Dutch Finance and Economic Affairs ministries, most recently as Treasurer-General of the Dutch Ministry of Finance

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.