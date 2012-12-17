FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ABN AMRO cuts 40 equity derivatives jobs
#Financials
December 17, 2012 / 3:06 PM / 5 years ago

ABN AMRO cuts 40 equity derivatives jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Dutch state-owned bank ABN AMRO said on Monday it is closing down part of its equity derivatives business with the loss of 40 jobs in New York, London, Frankfurt and Amsterdam.

The bank, which was nationalised during the 2008 financial crisis, last year announced 2,350 job cuts in preparation for its eventual privatisation.

A bank spokesman said ABN AMRO’s equity derivatives Delta 1 trading will still be offered to clients but will no longer be offered for the interbank market.

“We have a moderate risk profile and want to be a client-driven business,” the spokesman said.

ABN AMRO, once a leading international player, was nationalised after the failure of a three-pronged hostile 70 billion euro takeover by RBS, Fortis and Banco Santander .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
